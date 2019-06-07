Texas Border City Shooting Tied to Human Smuggling, Say Police

EDINBURG, Texas – A dispute over a human smuggling operation led to an armed confrontation where cartel-linked street gang members shot one man in the face. The incident comes weeks after local sheriff’s deputies arrested several members of a Gulf Cartel kidnapping crew.

The shooting occurred last week in the rural areas near Pharr, Texas, information released by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office revealed. The victim, who was described as part of a human smuggling organization, was set to meet other associates to discuss a debt, authorities revealed.

According to the information provided to authorities by the victim, he and another man arrived at the location in pickup where a third man began shooting at them. The victims fled the scene and were followed by two vehicles. The chase ended near Edinburg where the victims crashed. One of the men was shot in the face.

Days later, authorities arrested Jose Anaya, Jesus Javier Solis, Jesus Martinez, Yamil Villarreal, and Victor Ramirez on attempted murder charges. Police also charged each of the men with one count of engaging in organized criminal activities.

Late this week, deputies arrested a sixth suspect and also charged him with attempted murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The shooting comes days after deputies arrested a group of Gulf Cartel members running a kidnapping operation to collect money from stolen drug loads. Authorities are still searching for several members in connection with the kidnapping of two men who were to taken to a stash house in Texas for torture before their ultimate release.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.