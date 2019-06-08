Swarm of Bees Attack Migrant Mother, Child at Texas Border

A Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agent rescued a Guatemalan woman and her child after a swarm of bees attacked them. The agent transported the mother and child to a local hospital where doctors admitted them to the intensive care unit.

An agent patrolling the border near Brownsville, Texas, encountered a swarm of bees that entered his vehicle. The agent quickly drove away and cleared his vehicle He then returned to the scene to attempt to locate the source of the bees, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

When the agent returned he observed a jacket and a bundle covered by thousands of bees. Further investigation revealed the bundle was a person curled up in a fetal position, the agent reported. The agent yelled at the person to stand up and run to his vehicle.

The agent reported that when the person stood up he observed a small child who had been covered by a woman. The woman ran to the Border Patrol vehicle and jumped inside. The agent then evaluated the pair and called for an ambulance to transport them to a local hospital.

The woman reported the child to be her eight-year-old son, officials stated. While waiting for an ambulance, the boy began to vomit. The agent decided he could not wait for the ambulance and drove the mother and child to the hospital.

The staff of the hospital admitted the pair to the intensive care unit for treatment and observation. Both are expected to survive the ordeal, officials reported.

Once released from the hospital, Border Patrol agents will transport them to the station for processing under Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.