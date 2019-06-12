Migrant Crossed Texas Border with Molotov Cocktail, Say Police

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national with a history of immigration violations for allegedly carrying a Molotov cocktail as he crossed the boundary near Roma, Texas.

Border Patrol agents working near Roma came upon a Mexican national who had allegedly crossed illegally from his home country. Agents found the 53-year-old man hiding in the brush with a “homemade gasoline bomb,” Valley Central CBS4 reported this week.

Authorities told the news outlet that agents found Joel Salinas Garcia, a Mexican national, with a glass container filled with gasoline and a cloth stuffed in the top of the bottle, the news outlet reported. Officials said the situation could have turned deadly.

Public records obtained by the local CBS affiliate indicate Garcia has a history of at least two arrests for illegal entry into the U.S., the article stated.

Garcia’s mugshot reveals a heavily tattooed man with “Mexico” emblazoned across his stomach.

KRGV reported the device to be a “Molotov cocktail.” The report indicates the Mexican national is being held on an immigration violation and a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon. No one was hurt during the arrest, officials stated.

Breitbart News reached out to the Roma Police Department for more information about the incident. An immediate response from police officials was not available.