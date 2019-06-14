Gulf Cartel Gunmen Carjack Vehicle near Texas Border, Die in Mexican Police Shootout

SAN FERNANDO, Tamaulipas – State police officers killed three Gulf Cartel gunmen during a skirmish after the group stole a vehicle. The shootout comes days after six gunmen died in nearby Reynosa.

Tamaulipas state authorities were tipped off about a carjacking near San Fernando where a team of cartel gunmen stole a white Mitsubishi L200 with Mexico City plates. Police spotted the vehicle in the area known as “Las Norias,” a popular highway intersection.

Information provided to Breitbart News revealed that Tamaulipas police officers tried to pull over the vehicle but rather than stop, the gunmen began shooting and tried to drive away. The officers fought off the attack and chased the gunmen for a short distance. The three gunmen died from apparent gunshot wounds. Additional police vehicles and military personnel provided support to secure the area.

The shootout in San Fernando comes days after Tamaulipas state cops killed six Gulf Cartel gunmen in Reynosa after a series of clashes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.