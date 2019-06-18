Mexican Feds Find Marijuana Grow Op Inside Border State Oil Refinery

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – Mexican authorities found a marijuana growing operation inside a state-owned oil refinery not far from the border with Texas. The drugs were found in the same plant that was recently visited by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

The discovery took place this week in Cadereyta when Federal Police officers found 45 marijuana plants hidden within the brushy back area of the facility. Cadereyta is approximately 110 miles south from the border city of Reynosa. The refinery is run by controversial state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). Information provided to Breitbart News by law enforcement sources revealed the plants were initially found by Pemex security guards who contacted federal authorities. The rear part of the facility is federally restricted but rarely supervised, law enforcement sources revealed.

In May, AMLO and Nuevo Leon Governor Jaime Rodriguez Calderon visited the refinery to oversee a series of repairs. It remains unclear how federal authorities who oversee AMLO’s security missed the grow operation.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.