Los Zetas Cartel Restarts Terror Tactics in Mexican Border State

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – After two months of relative calm in the central part of this border state, a faction of Los Zetas is once again spreading terror by carrying out executions and hanging banners in various cities.

For two months, the state capital of Tamaulipas, Ciudad Victoria, had been in an apparent state of peace after authorities arrested a cell of gunmen from a faction of Los Zetas called Cartel Del Noreste (CDN). The CDN faction was led by Daniela “La Guera” Cervantes Castanon, the wife of a state police officer who also worked for the cartel. Authorities identified and tracked down the cell following the murder of the state’s top kidnapping prosecutor, Patricia Buitron Rivera.

Following the arrests, Ciudad Victoria and the surrounding municipalities experienced a short-lived peace that ended late last week when the CDN resumed their attacks. The CDN hitmen killed an unidentified woman in Ciudad Mante, followed by the murder of another man in Ciudad Victoria. For that last murder, hitmen climbed over the fence at the victim’s home and shot him.

On Sunday, cartel gunmen shot a 19-year-old man in the Azteca neighborhood in Ciudad Victoria. The victim was gunned down as he walked to a local park.

In addition to the various murders, the CDN have begun hanging a series of banners in various cities threatening their rivals to join or die.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.