Del Rio Sector Apprehends 180 Haitian Migrants in One Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 180 Haitian migrants in less than a week. Prior to these arrests, the sector had only seen 17 Haitians this fiscal year.

Del Rio Station agents apprehended a group of 14 on June 11, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. Over the next several days, agents reported apprehended several other Haitian groups. Those groups included one group of 44 Haitians apprehended on June 17, officials stated.

By the time one week passed, the agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended more than 180 migrants who came to the U.S. from Haiti. Prior to that, agents only apprehended 17 Haitians during the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2019.

“Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves.”

Of the more than 36,000 migrants apprehended this fiscal year in the Del Rio Sector, more than 29,000 came from 44 separate countries other than Mexico, officials reported. The overwhelming majority of those being Central American migrants.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News reported that Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 500 migrants from central Africa during a one-week period.

In a press call on June 5, Brian Hastings, U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Law Enforcement Operations, told reporters this was the first large group “ever recorded in Border Patrol history solely from Central and South Africa. We’ve never seen that demographic in a large group of that size before.”