Texas Border City Police Officer Killed in Line of Duty

A police officer in Mission, Texas, succumbed to his injuries after being shot while responding to a call of an armed suspect. Authorities arrested a suspect.

The shooting took place on Thursday night near the intersection of Business 83 and Stewart Road in Mission, when a concerned citizen flagged down an officer in regard to a man carrying a weapon. Mission is west of McAllen and is one of several Texas cities directly north of Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

We’re devastated. It’s w/the deepest sadness we share with you we lost one of our own. Our officer was shot when he was waved down for a suspect with a weapon. He gave his life protecting us. There are no words to explain how heartbroken we are as a community — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) June 21, 2019

When the officer tried to approach the suspect, he fired and tried to flee. The wounded officer was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but ultimately died. City Mayor Armando O’Cana took to social media to announce the passing of the officer and express his condolences.

It is a sad day in Mission. Tonight we lost one of our own. Our Mission Police Officer was shot and killed protecting our Community. Our hearts are with the officer’s family. There are no words. The City of Mission will be fully standing by with the family during this tragedy. — Dr. Armando O’Caña (@MayorOcana) June 21, 2019

Details of the shooting and the identity of the suspect have not been released, however, Mission Police officials confirmed the suspect was arrested and the Texas Rangers were asked to assist in the investigation.

City officials called for a meeting on Friday afternoon, where they are expected to release additional information. Check back on this story for updates as they are available.

