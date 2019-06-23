Two Infants, One Toddler, and a Woman Found Dead in Texas on Border

MCALLEN, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies and federal authorities are on scene at a popular border park in the city of Mission after discovering the bodies of a woman, two infants, and a toddler near the banks of the Rio Grande. Authorities have not revealed if the victims drowned or if they died from another cause

The discovery was announced on Sunday night by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, who confirmed that the bodies belong to a 20-year old female, two infants, and a toddler. The bodies were found near the river Southeast of Anzalduas Park in the Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area. The FBI is expected to take over the investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies are on scene by the river SE of the Anzalduas Park in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area where Border Patrol agents located 4 deceased bodies. Bodies appear to be 2 infants, a toddler and 20yoa female. Deputies are awaiting FBI agents who will be leading. pic.twitter.com/2qPCYDjZBu — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) June 24, 2019

Breitbart News has repeatedly reported on human smuggling activity in an around Anzalduas Park, a popular county park that has become one of the main routes used by the Gulf Cartel to move Central American migrants into Texas. While the area has a heavy law enforcement presence, criminal organization pushes the migrant groups through that park expecting them to get detained and eventually released. The smuggling activity comes at a time when the number of migrants being apprehended along the southern border is expected to set new records.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.