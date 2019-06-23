Two Infants, One Toddler, and a Woman Found Dead in Texas on Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescue a double-amputee illegal alien from an island in the middle of the Rio Grande River. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector
MCALLEN, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies and federal authorities are on scene at a popular border park in the city of Mission after discovering the bodies of a woman, two infants, and a toddler near the banks of the Rio Grande. Authorities have not revealed if the victims drowned or if they died from another cause

The discovery was announced on Sunday night by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, who confirmed that the bodies belong to a 20-year old female, two infants, and a toddler. The bodies were found near the river Southeast of Anzalduas Park in the Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area. The FBI is expected to take over the investigation.

Breitbart News has repeatedly reported on human smuggling activity in an around Anzalduas Park, a popular county park that has become one of the main routes used by the Gulf Cartel to move Central American migrants into Texas. While the area has a heavy law enforcement presence, criminal organization pushes the migrant groups through that park expecting them to get detained and eventually released. The smuggling activity comes at a time when the number of migrants being apprehended along the southern border is expected to set new records.

