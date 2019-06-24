110 Migrants Rescued on Texas Ranch 50 Miles from Mexican Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of 110 migrants from the 100-plus degree heat of a south Texas ranch located about 50 miles from the Mexican border.

Freer Station agents received information about a dump truck that was broken down on a ranch located about 10 miles south of Freer, Texas. When the agents arrived on scene, they determined the truck had been hauling a load of migrants. The smugglers abandoned the migrants who subsequently fled into the dangerous ranchlands in the area, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Because of the threat posed by the temperatures that climbed above 100 degrees on June 18, agents contacted multiple agencies and assets to assist in the search for the group of migrants. The Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) were joined by the Department of Homeland Security Volunteer Force to assist Border Patrol agents in prosecuting the search and rescue operation.

“A total of 110 people were rescued in the brush seeking relief from the scorching sun,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement.

One of the AMO aircrew members is certified as an emergency medical technician, officials reported. The agent began assisting the distressed migrants with emergency medical care including administering IV fluids to an illegal aliens in distress.

In total, the search teams rounded up 110 migrants from seven different countries. Those nations include Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

The agents transported all of the migrants to the Freer Station where they will undergo a routine background check to determine if the migrants have any criminal history or gang affiliation. The group will be processed under Laredo Sector Guidelines.