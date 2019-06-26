20 Times Breitbart Reported on Migrant Deaths During Obama-Biden Years and No One Cared

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted an image of a migrant father and daughter who had died on the U.S.-Mexico border and he attempted to link the deaths to cruelty from President Donald Trump. However, Breitbart News consistently reported on the deaths of hundreds of migrants along the border during the Obama-Biden administration — horrors that then-Vice President Biden never spoke about during his time in the White House.

During the Obama-Biden administration, 535 migrants died in one Texas county alone — Brooks County. The county is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border and is home to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281.

Following are 20 times Breitbart News reported on migrant deaths and other cruel human smuggling articles that did not elicit a critical response from then-Vice President Biden:

1. Breitbart Texas Witnesses Skeleton of Illegal Migrant, Death Toll Rises

The death march through Brooks County, Texas claimed the life of yet another illegal immigrant. A human skull and the decomposed skeletal remains are all that is left of a person who decided to come to this country illegally. A total of 42 bodies have been found this year in the desert-like ranch fields surrounding the town of Falfurrias.

2. Unsecured Border Results in Deaths of Two More Illegal Immigrants [Graphic Images]

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Two more bodies of illegal immigrants were discovered in a rural Texas county — bringing the year total for the one county to 48 known deaths.

3. Dead Illegal Immigrant with Gold Grill Found in Texas Ranch

The remains of yet another illegal immigrant was found in Brooks County, eighty miles from the Texas-Mexico border. This unidentified immigrant is unique in that he has distinctive gold dental work, including a gold star on his front tooth.

4. Project Aims to Identify Migrant Bodies Found in Texas Border Region

Crossing our southwest border from Mexico into the US is no easy task. It is also all to often a deadly proposition; if your coyote (human smuggler) doesn’t kill you or leave you for dead, the brutal desert environment will. As the number of illegal immigrant bodies discovered in Texas has grown, so has the concern of civic groups who want to help prevent these deaths.

5. Rape Trees, Dead Migrants and the Consequences of an Unsecured Border

Many of the most caring people in the U.S. think they are helping the poor from Latin America by leaving our Southwest border unsecured between ports-of-entry, but they are not. Several of the transnational criminal organizations (cartels) operating in Central America and Mexico make an estimated one-third or more of their profits from illegal immigration. Specifically, two groups below Texas, the Gulf, and Los Zetas cartels, are largely fueled by the trafficking and smuggling of human beings.

6. No Water: Migrant Teens Left to Die for 5 Days in Texas

A 13-year-old girl is fighting to survive after a cartel human smuggler abandoned her and her 15-year-old sister in the brush area. The teens were left to die and spent five days in the dangerous brush without water.

7. Corpses of 3 Illegal Immigrants Found in Remote Texas County — 80 Miles from Border

Three more bodies of deceased illegal immigrants have been found in Brooks County, Texas. The individuals died while being smuggled around the Border Patrol checkpoint located just south of Falfurrias.

8. Border Patrol Saves Woman Left to Die by Human Smugglers 80 Miles from Texas Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal immigrant from Honduras who had been left to die in the brush by a human smuggler. The woman suffered from serious dehydration.

9. Texas Sheriff-Elect Now Faces Daunting Challenge of Illegal Immigrant Deaths

A new sheriff has been elected in South Texas’ Brooks County, a county known for its high number of illegal immigrant deaths. The new sheriff-elect is now faced with tackling that issue with very limited financial resources and an ever increasing number is illegal immigrants moving through his county.

10. Remains of 552 Migrants Found in Single Texas County over 10 Years

The sheriff-elect in one of Texas’ poorest counties reports that over 550 illegal immigrants have been found dead over the past 10 years.

11. Human Smugglers Abandon Illegal Aliens – 3 Dead, 1 Rescued

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station saved the life of one illegal alien who was abandoned by his human smugglers and left to die. Three others were not as lucky after succumbing to the harsh conditions in the ranch fields located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

12. Corpses of Dead Migrants Plague Rural Texas County — 90 Miles from Border

More dead bodies of illegal immigrants are being found in Brooks County, Texas, as the summer heat begins to kick in. This comes despite a 47 percent increase in the number of rescues successfully carried out by Border Patrol agents in the area.

13. Border Patrol Agents Save Lives of 9 Migrants Left To Die by Smugglers

Human smugglers abandoned at least nine illegal aliens in the 100-plus degree heat of the South Texas ranch lands, leaving them to die over the Independence Day weekend. U.S. Border Patrol agents found nine illegal immigrants and saved them from a near certain, agonizing death.

14. GRAPHIC: Illegal Alien Deaths at Texas Border on the Rise

The deaths of illegal aliens in south Texas has been an issue of concern for several years. Now the Del Rio Sector is also reporting an uptick in the numbers of dead illegal aliens found by Border Patrol agents.

15. Dead Migrants’ Corpses Overwhelm Texas County

The dead bodies of 53 illegal immigrants have been found in one Texas county after crossing the border this year. The remains of the 53, mostly Mexican and Central American nationals, represent an increase over 2015 numbers despite an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

16. Coyotes Eat Corpse of Dead Migrant in Texas, Remains ‘Scattered’

The flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border in the Rio Grande Valley are making their way northward to Texas’ poorest county – overwhelming the county’s law enforcement resources. Even with additional resources from the State of Texas and U.S. Border Patrol, the remains of at least 54 illegal immigrants who died while being smuggled around the Border Patrol checkpoint have been found in 2016.

17. 54 Bodies of Dead Illegal Immigrants Found in One Texas County This Year

The remains of 54 illegal immigrants have been found in one South Texas county. The number of dead illegal immigrants found in Brooks County has increased despite a massive effort by law enforcement to find the smuggled immigrants before they are killed.

18. Illegal Immigrant Spared Death after Border Patrol Agent Rescue

Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal immigrant woman trying to bypass a checkpoint in Brooks County. She was found unconscious after being abandoned by human smugglers.

19. Texas Border County Overwhelmed with Bodies of Migrants, State Agencies Step In

A Texas sheriff’s office, overwhelmed with the numbers of the human remains of illegal immigrants, is getting help from other agencies across the state.

20. 2016: Remains of 61 Dead Migrants Recovered in One Texas County

As the year-end closed out in one Texas county, a total of sixty-one bodies of human smuggling victims had been recovered in what has become known as the Brooks County killing fields.

