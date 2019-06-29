Cartel Boss Wanted in U.S. Suspected of Ordering Ex’s Murder from Mexican Prison

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – A drug boss wanted in the U.S. for his role in a cartel execution in Dallas is now suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-girlfriend from behind bars. The victim, a local attorney, had been threatened in the past by her ex.

This week, a gunman walked up to 28-year-old Carolina Guerrero Garza outside her home and shot her five times before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that the victim was shot with a .380 caliber handgun in the back. Officials said she was a former love interest of Luis Lauro “La Mora” Ramirez Bautista. Police say Ramirez is a drug lord, wanted in the U.S. He also made a most wanted list. Relatives confirmed to law enforcement that the victim had ended her relationship with Ramirez and he, in turn, threatened several times to kill her.

The drug boss is currently being held at a federal prison in Mexico where he is fighting his extradition to Texas in connection with his role in a cartel execution Dallas as well as multiple drug trafficking charges. As Breitbart News reported exclusively, La Mora is considered to be a key leader of an independent crime syndicate that broke off from the Beltran Leyva Cartel. Prior to his arrest, Ramirez served as the right-hand man of Jose Rodolfo “El Gato” Villarreal, a former top leader with the Beltran Leyva Cartel who has since broken off and established a criminal empire in the ritzy suburb of San Pedro.

Last year, Breitbart News exclusively published the first known image of La Mora’s boss El Gato, who is wanted in the U.S. for ultimately ordering the 2013 murder of Gulf Cartel attorney-turned-government informant Jesus Guerrero Chapa. While El Gato allegedly ordered the murder, La Mora is the cartel boss who put the plan in motion. Guerrero Chapa lived in the Dallas suburb of Southlake when gunmen murdered him after a long-term surveillance operation. Villarreal had a personal vendetta against Guerrero Chapa who he blamed for the murder of his father.

In December, Breitbart News exclusively reported on an operation where Mexican federal authorities arrived at a state courthouse in Monterrey to arrest La Mora for extradition purposes. State authorities previously arrested him after Ramirez tried to run through a security checkpoint in the popular Barrio Antiguo neighborhood. Authorities caught him after a short chase where he resisted arrest and pointed a weapon at a police officer.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.