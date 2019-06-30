Massive Migrant Crossings Lead to Another Shelter Opening in Arizona

Border Patrol officials in the Yuma Sector announced the building of an additional temporary migrant shelter in response to “sustained large volumes of family units in the Arizona sector. Sector officials opened the new shelter for tours late last week.

Border Patrol officials began construction of a new family shelter in the Yuma Sector” on June 15 in response to the strain on resources and facilities” due to the continuing unprecedented numbers of migrant families illegally crossing the border in southwestern Arizona, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart News. The shelter became available for tours on June 28 and is expected to begin housing migrants soon.

The shelter is reported to be similar in design to other temporary facilities located in Donna and El Paso, Texas. It is expected to hold up to 500 migrant families and unaccompanied minors.

“The temporary, soft-sided facility will accommodate up to 500 individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody while they await transfer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Refugee Resettlement,” officials said in a written statement. “The temporary structures are weatherproof and climate-controlled for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awarded a contract valued at just under $15 million to build the facilities. This includes showers, toilets, and syncs, officials reported. It also includes the perimeter monitoring equipment, office space, lockers, security, power, HVAC services, food, snacks, water, and custodial services, CBP officials stated.

Construction on the project began just over two weeks ago and is part of the Border Patrol’s effort to secure the border and meet the humanitarian needs of the current border crisis. During the month of May, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 42,225 family units. This is up from 8,775 in May 2017 — a 381 percent increase, according to the May Southwest Border Migration Report.

Additionally, Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 6,000 unaccompanied minors and nearly 6,500 single adults.