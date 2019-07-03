Cancun on High Alert After Mass Kidnapping of 27

Mexican authorities are investigating the nonviolent kidnapping of as many as 27 employees from a call center in Cancun.

The mass kidnapping took place in the early hours of Wednesday when a group of men riding in two vans pulled up to a home that was converted into a call center in the Benito Juarez Municipality. According to information released by the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office, the suspects went inside the center and began taking employees one-by-one, loading them into the vans before leaving with 27 in all. Authorities also reported the theft of three vehicles and a motorcycle.

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo informa que inició la carpeta de investigación relacionada con los hechos que se registraron sobre la avenida Santa Fe ubicada en la Super Manzana 524 del Municipio Benito Juárez por la posible privación ilegal de la libertad… — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) July 3, 2019

Cancun police set off a large-scale manhunt, however, no rescues are reported yet.

The top security official in Cancun, Alberto Capella, claimed the suspects did not brandish any weapons. Local authorities are also reporting the number of victims is 22–as opposed to state authorities’ claim of 27.

TODAS LAS INSTITUCIONES estamos atendiendo las denuncias sobre la desaparición de 22 personas en Benito Juárez. Según testigos, hubo un inusual movimiento de personas en un negocio, sin que hubiera violencia ni armas de fuego. Respetuosamente solicitamos no especular. 1/2 — Alberto Capella (@kpya) July 3, 2019

The call center reportedly sold timeshare vacation plans. One of the police theories suggests a dispute between the owners of the business.