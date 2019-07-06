Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 33 migrants who were locked in the back of a locked tractor-trailer. The agents made the discovery at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint on Tuesday night.

Nogales Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the interior checkpoint on Interstate 19 observed a 2002 Freightliner tractor hauling a refrigerated trailer approaching for inspection on July 2. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents observed the refrigerator unit on the trailer was not turned on and the trailer was locked. After opening the trailer unit, agents discovered 33 illegal aliens hiding in the load of Mexican produce. Agents reported the temperature inside the trailer to be in excess of 100 degrees. The driver had turned off the trailer’s refrigeration unit.

The agents apprehended the migrants and carried out a health evaluation of the migrants. They identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and El Salvador. The group of 33 illegal aliens included 12 juveniles (ages three to 17), a pregnant female, and a convicted felon, officials stated.

Agents arrested the 37-year-old driver on charges of human smuggling. The agents processed the 33 illegal aliens for immigration violations.

This smuggling attempt illustrates the callous nature of the transnational criminal organizations who smuggle illegal aliens what are frequently in life-threatening conditions. These migrants had been locked in the back of a trailer with no means of escape or fresh air. In spite of the summer heat, and a load of produce, the driver had apparently turned off the refrigeration unit placing the migrants in extreme danger of dehydration. Migrants have frequently died under these types of smuggling conditions.

