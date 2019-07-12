Mexican Border State Cops Seize $1.7M Hidden in Heavy Machinery

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican state police investigators seized $1.7 million in bulk cash hidden in a trailer with heavy machinery. The money supposedly belongs to the Gulf Cartel, the organization in control of most local criminal activity.

The seizure took place this week when a group of state police officers carrying out patrol operations spotted a man in a Toyota Tacoma who tried to drive away from authorities, the Tamaulipas government revealed.

The man drove toward a mechanic shop, where he apparently warned another man inside a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator. The second man jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run. As he got out of the truck, the man dropped a bundle of cash.

After authorities arrested the two men who were described as being from Reynosa and Michoacán, investigators searched the tractor-trailer and the excavator and discovered numerous bundles of cash. The investigators counted a total of $1,483,630 USD and $3,571,5000 pesos ($187,000 USD). The two men and the money were turned over to Tamaulipas state prosecutors.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas and Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.