Police in Phoenix arrested 16 people during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protesters are charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare. Two people also face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Protesters rallied in the street in front of the Phoenix ICE office about 8:30 p.m. The rally assembled on public streets and the light-rail tracks, AZCentral reported. Police officials declared the rally to be an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters out of the streets.

Many of those attending the rally remained on the sidewalk while others allegedly blocked traffic and shut down the light-rail system in the area.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune reported charges for unlawful assembly and obstruction a public thoroughfare were filed against the following: (List from AZCentral.com)

29-year-old Ian Larkin

29-year-old Redeem Robinson

62-year-old Jorge Soria

29-year-old Angeles Maldonado

23-year-old Andrea Bailey

29-year-old Sofia Dancel

27-year-old Jose Conchas

22-year-old Lerman Montoya

38-year-old Phil Martinez

24-year-old Amanda Benjamin

23-year-old Samuel Torres

20-year-old Kaelen Ebata

22-year-old Jessica Bristow

27-year-old Annestello Pedreiro

21-year-old Jakob Beskind

34-year-old Jamaar Williams

Sgt. Fortune said Beskind and Williams also face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer after they allegedly attempted to prevent officers from arresting other suspects.

The local newspaper reported that more than 100 people took to the streets of Phoenix Friday night to protest the “planned roundup of undocumented migrants” by ICE officers. The targeted arrest of migrants with final orders of removal is rumored to begin on Sunday.

By 8:30 p.m., protesters began filling the streets and blocking traffic following a 90-minute rally at a local church. By 10:30 police moved in and threatened to arrest those who continue to obstruct the flow of traffic.