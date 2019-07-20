Gruesome Details Emerge About Phoenix ‘Human Chop Shop’

Gruesome details emerged this week regarding what FBI agents referred to as a “human chop shop” during a civil law proceeding this week. The “human chop shop” refers to the Phoenix-based Biological Resource Center which FBI agents raided in 2014.

Former FBI Assistant Special Agent Mark Cwynar told a Phoenix court this week that during a 2014 raid on the Biological Resource Center, many “unsettling things” — including a cooler filled with male genitalia, ABC15 in Phoenix reported. He also described a scene where unidentified body parts were stacked on top of each other with no identification markings.

During the raid, agents also found a torso “with the head removed and replaced with a similar head sewn together in a Frankenstein manner,” Cwynar testified. Other findings included buckets of heads, arms, and legs.

In October 2015, Biological Resource Center owner Stephen Gore pleaded guilty to his role in “mishandling the donations” of human remains, Fox10 reported at the time. The court eventually sentenced him to probation.

Since that time, 33 plaintiffs brought a lawsuit against the company and stated the company used “false statements” to secure the donations of their loved ones’ remains. Family members later learned the body parts were being sold for profit by the company, AZCentral reported.

Following this incident, Arizona passed a law requiring a state license to operate a “body donation company.” AZCentral reports the law has yet to be implemented or enforced.

