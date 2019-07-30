California Professors Install Seesaws in New Border Wall

A pair of professors from rival California universities teamed up to build a series of seesaws in newly constructed border walls built along the New Mexico border near El Paso, Texas.

University of California, Berkley Professor Ronald Rael and San Jose State University Assistant Professor Virginia San Fratello initially came up with the idea of a “Teetertotter Wall” at the beginning of the Obama administration in 2009, NBC News reported. Now, their idea came to life after they installed three pink seesaws in the newly constructed border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

In a post on Instagram, Professor Rael called the event unveiling the seesaws on the New Mexico border last weekend, “One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s (Professor Fratello) career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronald Rael (@rrael) on Jul 28, 2019 at 11:22pm PDT

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” Rael wrote.

The videos posted by the professor shows several children playing on the new border wall seesaws.

The completed installation follows last week’s victory for the Trump administration when the Supreme Court allowed the president to proceed with his plans to divert budgeted funds to building new border barriers along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

As plans proceed to build additional walls along the U.S. southwest border, Professor Rael celebrated his piece of the wall. “The joy that was shared this day on both sides is something that will stay with me forever,” he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronald Rael (@rrael) on Jul 29, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT