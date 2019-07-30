Seven Sinaloa Cartel Gunmen Arrested in Mexican Border State

Elements of the Mexican Army and investigative personnel from the Chihuahua State Police captured seven Sinaloa Cartel gunmen during a joint operation spanning two raids Friday. The seven are being held on various charges to include murder and are also under investigation for possible involvement in the execution of four municipal police officers earlier in July.

One raid on a safe house in Allende resulted in the arrest of four gunmen and netted an assortment of handguns, rifles, ammunition, tactical vests, communication equipment, and several stolen vehicles, according to the state attorney general. The home was reportedly used to torture and interrogate rivals, according to Breitbart News law enforcement sources. During an earlier arrest operation, cartel gunmen exchanged fire with security elements before being arrested.

The seven individuals arrested were identified as Reynaldo A. S., the suspected leader of the gunmen who reportedly works directly for “El 300 de Parral,” the regional boss for the Sinaloa Cartel. Also arrested was Jesús Heriberto R. O., 33, the subject of an outstanding warrant for murder. Others were Manuel P. M., 25, from Villahermosa, Tabasco; Joel R. H., 44, from Culiacán, Sinaloa, a former municipal police officer; Osmar Alonso H. L., 20, from Culiacán, Sinaloa; Víctor Manuel A. R., 58, from Navolato, Sinaloa; and César R. C., 23, from Villahermosa, Tabasco. Authorities reported there were two outstanding suspected gunmen who remain at large.

According to Breitbart News law enforcement sources, Allende and the surrounding towns are seeing an increase of large convoys with heavily armed gunmen in tactical gear.

Breitbart News previously reported on the kidnapping of four municipal police officers on July 14. The remains of the four officers were later discovered in a ravine in Valle de Zaragoza. As a response to the spike in cartel violence and attacks on police, Mexico City launched additional security elements to the area.

Southeastern Chihuahua maintains a heavy presence of cartel operators from “La Línea,” the armed wing of the Juarez Cartel, which is in a turf war against the Sinaloa Cartel and affiliated gangs.

