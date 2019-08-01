Texas Cops Search for Mexican Man Wanted for Child Sexual Assault

Law enforcement officers in the Texas Panhandle are searching for a Mexican national wanted in Lubbock for sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigators announced they are searching for 25-year-old Alejandro Nunez-Beltran. Officials say the Mexican national is wanted for sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Officials say the man was last seen in the Lubbock area.

Investigators described the Hispanic man as 5’11, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the fugitive to contact their office at 806-775-1600.

Breitbart News reached out to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for additional information about the suspect and the case for which he is wanted. An immediate response was not available.