Four Gulf Cartel Gunmen Arrested in Mexico near Texas Border

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – Four Gulf Cartel gunmen are in police custody after a shootout with local authorities. The gun battle did not lead to any deaths.

The shootout took place on Thursday afternoon along a dirt road near the rural community of Nueva Victoria, when a task force of Tamaulipas State Police and Mexican Army soldiers spotted an older model SUV with Texas license plates that tried to drive away from them. Authorities attempted to stop them but the gunmen began shooting.

Authorities called for backup and a military helicopter rushed to the area to help locate the fleeing SUV. The rolling shootout ended when the driver of the cartel SUV lost control and the vehicle rolled over. After the crash authorities, were able to arrest the four gunmen and seized several weapons.

The shootout comes days after a group of cartel gunmen exchanged fire with police near Reynosa. Two Gulf Cartel men died in that gun battle.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.