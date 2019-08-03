REPORT: El Paso Shooting ‘Gang-Related Terrorism,’ Say Police

Police in El Paso, Texas, are calling the mass-casualty shooting that left multiple people dead “gang-related terrorism.” A suspect is allegedly in custody. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo reports at least three confirmed fatalities.

UPDATES IN LOCAL TIME:

LIVE REPORT FROM KFOX14:

BREAKING: Active shooter reported near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

Avoid the area.https://t.co/kaYPeR8uGN https://t.co/5lZ6zHs7wE — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting a “heinous and senseless act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss,” Governor Abbott wrote. “While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is saying there are three suspects in custody, KFOX14 reports.

Walmart officials responded to the shooting:

We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: UNCONFIRMED REPORT from Texas Tribune Contributor Ivan Pierre Aguirre:

I am without words, filled with rage and overwhelmed with sadness. https://t.co/RP7pUbRXS9 — Master, mentor, general, OB1 Kenobi (@rromero90) August 3, 2019

KFOX14 reports the shooting began inside the Walmart and the shooter continued firing in the parking lot. He then went to the nearby Dillards store.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.: A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said there is not an active shooter at this time but the scene has not been rendered safe. Comment made during a press conference. A “reunification center” has been set up at a nearby school. He stated they are working two separate crime scenes.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.: KFOX14 reports two active shooters — one in custody — and at least ten fatalities. More ambulances are still arriving on the scene.

UPDATE 1:00 p.m.: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office reports multiple but unspecified fatalities but that there is no longer a threat in the area. One person has been arrested alive in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: Photo shows police helping blood-covered woman in the El Paso shooting.

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Victims of the shooting in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas are transported and treated by emergency responders Saturday pic.twitter.com/zYBEVQL494 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: KTSM reports that El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirmed three fatalities at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

BREAKING: Mayor Dee Margo just confirmed that there are fatalities involved in the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. #EPShooting WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/JUhJrhBb26 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: The El Paso Times reports a police officer saying that 18 adults and four children may have been killed. This number has not been confirmed. University Medical Center officials report receiving multiple victims from the shooting — no numbers available at this time.

Original Story Follows:

El Paso Police Department officers are responding to an active shooter situation at a Walmart store and the Cielo Vista Mall, according to a report by KVIA ABC7 in El Paso. The article claims police say there may be multiple shooters involved and warn the public to stay clear of the area.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

KTSM NBC9 reports 18 people may have been shot at the Walmart.

BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

While local media reports multiple people being shot, no fatalities are reported at this time.

Photojournalist Jorge Salgado tweeted video from the scene showing police in tactical gear responding to the mall.

BREAKING: Police are advising everyone avoid the Cielo Vista area as an active shooter alert is in effect near the Cielo Vista Mall area #ElPaso #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/cNpa5Z90Rd — Jorge Salgado (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 3, 2019

Before any details of the shooting are known, an apparent gun control activist wasted no time in mocking Texas over a mass shooting situation.

Images from KFox14 in El Paso show U.S. Border Patrol agents assisting local law enforcement officers. While a video apparently shot inside a store shows the chaotic scene of customers being evacuated and told to keep their “hands up!”

The El Paso Times is also reporting police saying there are multiple shooters. Stores in the surrounding area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

