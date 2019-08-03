3rd Mexican Journalist Murdered In 1 Week — 10th in 2019

A group of gunmen shot and killed a Mexican journalist in his home in Veracruz. The murder comes just hours after another group of hitmen killed a journalist in an unrelated case in Guerrero. The murder marks the third of its kind this week, the tenth in 2019, and the twelfth of its kind since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December.

The murder took place Thursday night in the city of Actopan, Veracruz, when a group of gunmen shot and killed Jorge Celestino Ruiz, a journalist with El Grafico de Xalapa, the press freedom group Periodistas Desplazados reported. According to Mexico’s Milenio, Ruiz had been the target of a failed assassination attempt in 2018 and had been the target of threats in recent days.

#AlertaGUARDIAN #Veracruz Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vázquez, reportero del diario Gráfico de #Xalapa, fue asesinado poco después de las nueve de la noche hoy en la localidad de La Bocanita, en Actopan por hombres armados. #NosEstanMatando pic.twitter.com/7HxHxtvpic — ALERTAS Periodistas Desplazados y Riesgo México (@AlertaPDMX) August 3, 2019

Ruiz’s murder is the third murder of a journalist in Mexico in just one week. Just hours before Ruiz’s murder, another group of gunmen shot and killed a journalist in front of a group of children in the coastal state of Guerrero, Breitbart News reported. Edgar Alberto Nava Lopez was the editor and director of the online news outlet La Verdad de Zihuatanejo and also worked as a city official in that municipality. The murder took place as Nava led a group of children through a series of summer activities in the city’s beach. A team of gunmen went up to the journalists and began firing in front of the children. The children were not physically hurt.

On Tuesday, authorities in the central Mexican state of Morelos found the body of Rogelio Barragan, 47, a journalist with online outlet Guerrero Al Instante. The victim was bound and tortured before being placed in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, Breitbart News reported.

The three murders of Mexican journalists also come at the same time that the newspaper El Monitor de Parral was forced out of print following an attack with Molotov cocktails, Breitbart News reported. The fire, started by the attackers, trapped several employees inside the building. Firefighters successfully rescued the employees. Following the attack, the newspaper announced they would stop their print product and would not cover crime or politically controversial stories online.

