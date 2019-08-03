Three Mexican Nationals Killed in El Paso Shooting, President AMLO Confirms

Officials identified three Mexican citizens as part of the twenty victims killed during a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the president of that country confirmed.

In a video message, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed three of his citizens are among the fatal victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting. Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said that he instructed the Mexican consul in El Paso to take the necessary measures to assist the relatives of the fatal victims and to provide any attention needed to any injured citizens of his country.

Lamento los hechos ocurridos en El Paso, Texas, pueblo vecino y hermano de Ciudad Juárez y de nuestra nación. Envío mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas, tanto estadounidenses como mexicanos. La SRE y nuestro consulado están actuando y brindando apoyo. pic.twitter.com/5099IP5i1m — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 3, 2019

“My condolences to the U.S. citizens who lost their lives, to the Mexicans who lost their lives. It is a very lamentable event,” AMLO said. “I am very sorry for this event. This is a product of the breakdown of problems that some individuals have, it is not a simple issue.”

AMLO said the case was surprising in nature since El Paso is known as a city with a low rate of violent crime. At the end of his video message, he sent his condolences to the citizens of the U.S. and assured that the citizens of his country would be receiving all the necessary attention from his foreign relations ministry.

On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old gunman walked into a Walmart store in El Paso and began shooting at innocent victims, Breitbart Texas reported. Initially, authorities had reported 18 fatal shooting victims, however by Saturday evening that number has escalated to 20. Authorities had at first reported that there were multiple shooters and also mentioned that the case was tied to “gang-related terrorism.” However, they later walked back both statements. Currently, authorities are referring to an alleged manifesto drafted by the shooter as a “potential nexus to a hate crime.”

