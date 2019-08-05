Canadian Child Porn Fugitive Busted Illegally Crossing Northern Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a Canadian national wanted in his home country on child pornography charges. The man faces child porn distribution allegations since his arrest in May.

A Canadian man attempted to legally cross the border at port of entry on July 18, according to Buffalo Sector officials. The following day, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station came in contact with a man they suspected of illegally crossing the border based upon a tip received from a concerned citizen. During an immigration interview, the man admitted to illegally entering the U.S. after CBP officers refused his entry the day before, officials stated in an August 2 press release.

Agents conducted a biometric background check that includes a Canadian criminal history inquiry and learned police in Montreal, Canada, arrested him in May on charges of distribution of child pornography.

The agents arrested the man and transported him to the border where the Canadian Border Services Agency took custody of the fugitive.

“The quick response and keen investigative work by Wellesley Island agents resulted in the apprehension of an illegal alien,” Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan said in a written statement. “This apprehension is another great example of the hard work Border Patrol agents do daily in combating those illegal aliens attempting to avoid prosecution for the exploitation of children.”