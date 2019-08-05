Juárez Registers 889 Homicides So Far in 2019

Cartel-fueled violence in El Paso, Texas’ sister city Juárez continues at an alarming rate with 889 killed during the first seven months of 2019. The northern Mexican state of Chihuahua registered 1,536 homicides total over the same period.

Of the 139 murder victims in the month of July, 21 were females while three were minors. Women are becoming more frequent victims due to increasing involvement in organized crime, say local security officials. Jorge Nava, a prosecutor from the northern district of Chihuahua, agreed with the assessment.

Most of the homicides statewide actually occurred in Juárez. Elsewhere in the border state, Breitbart Texas recently reported on the kidnapping and murders of police.

Juárez registered 1,247 homicides in 2018. The state attorney general’s office attributed the bloodshed to the resurgence of the Juárez Cartel and its turf war with the Sinaloa Cartel’s allies. Local street-level sales of methamphetamine and other drugs are also proven contributing factors.

Annual El Paso—Juárez Homicide Totals

