Cartel Gunmen Attack Top Mexican Border State Health Official

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – Gulf Cartel gunmen fired several shots at a state vehicle occupied by one of the top health officials in Tamaulipas. Authorities reported no injuries in the brazen attack.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon along the highway that connects the border city of Matamoros with Ciudad Victoria, near the rural community of El Moquetito, information provided to Breitbart News by the Tamaulipas government revealed. A white Chevrolet Tahoe, with state license plates KLR-400 and official state logos, occupied by Tamaulipas Undersecretary of Health Dr. Horacio Garcia Rojas and some of his staff members came under attack from suspected cartel gunmen.

A group of gunmen riding in two SUVs fired into the vehicle striking the front part on the passenger’s side. After the attack, the gunmen fled the area before law enforcement could arrive. Emergency personnel and police officers rushed to the scene to assist the victims who were not physically injured. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that a woman identified only as Ana Karen suffered a nervous breakdown since she had been riding on the vehicle’s passenger side and the bullets barely missed her.

The attack against the Tamaulipas to health official comes just hours after a team of Gulf Cartel gunmen fired at least 50 rounds from AK-47s at a group of U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande, Breitbart News reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.