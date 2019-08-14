Mexican Army Officer Sent to U.S. Prison for Cocaine Smuggling

McALLEN, Texas – A Mexican Army officer will spend 37 months in a U.S. prison for trying to smuggle a suitcase containing 57 pounds of cocaine through an international port of entry.

This week, 47-year-old Victor Manuel Valencia Rascon went before U.S. District Judge Randy Crane for his sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed. The Mexican Army doctor will spend 37 months in federal holding.

According to prosecutors, Valencia Rascon served for 23 years as a medical doctor before his arrest at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Hidalgo, Texas, is immediately north of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, one of the main drug smuggling territories used by the Gulf Cartel. On March 3, Valencia Rascon drove a sedan to the port of entry, where U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement officers discovered 25 bricks of cocaine in the trunk. The drugs had a total weight of 57 pounds. The soldier told U.S. authorities he expected to receive approximately $50,000 USD for his illegal efforts.

After prosecutors filed several drug trafficking and conspiracy charges against him, Valencia Rascon pleaded guilty to one count as part of a plea deal to avoid trial and a lengthier sentence.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.