Child Rapist, Homicide Fugitive Arrested by Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican child rapist who illegally re-entered the U.S. in Arizona. In a separate incident, Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested a French citizen wanted in his home country for murder.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station arrested 37-year-old Carlos Blancas-Rojas for being in the U.S. illegally. A background check on the Mexican national revealed a conviction from a Washington state court for the Rape of a Child in 2008, according to Tucson Sector officials.

Further investigation uncovered an active warrant in Washington and two previous removals from the U.S. He now faces federal felony charges of illegal re-entry after removal as an aggravated felon. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a French man who is illegally present in the U.S. The man is wanted by Interpol on an active warrant for murder.

Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station agents operating an inland border security checkpoint encountered the man on a bus. During an immigration interview, the agents discovered 30-year-old Marouana Bah, a French citizen, presented a passport that did not belong to him, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials stated. A biometric background investigation uncovered his true identity and the fact that he is not legally present in the United States. Further investigation uncovered an Interpol warrant for a murder charge from France.

Border Patrol agents turned the French fugitive over to Homeland Security Investigations in Boston who will carry out the investigation and work with French officials for the return of their citizen.

“This arrest highlights our law enforcement collaboration, including partnerships well beyond our borders. This wanted international fugitive attempted to remain in the U.S. illegally and was stopped by the diligent work of our Border Patrol agents,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement.