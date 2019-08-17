28 Migrants, Including Infant, Rescued After Abandoned in Border River by Smuggler

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 28 migrants, including 14 children, from the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande. Smugglers abandoned the migrants in the strong waist-deep currents during an illegal border crossing.

Marine Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station came upon a group of 28 migrants in the Rio Grande border river that separates Texas and Mexico on August 15. A human smuggler led the group that included 14 children ranging in age from eight months to 17 years into the middle of the waist-deep swiftly moving currents. The smuggler abandoned them in the middle of the river, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents maneuvered their patrol boat into position and began pulling the migrants from the water. However, the strong currents swept several of the migrants downriver. A second patrol vessel moved into position and prosecuted the rescue of the other migrants, officials reported.

The agents transported the 28 migrants to the shore where Border Patrol EMTs evaluated their medical condition and other agents began processing. The agents identified the migrants as being Honduran nationals who entered the U.S. illegally.

“These individuals found themselves in a life-threating situation, which is unfortunate and far too common as smugglers continue to show no empathy for people they attempt to cross illegally into the United States,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Had our agents not been there to provide rescue efforts, the situation could have ended in tragedy.”

Del Rio Sector officials stated the river is extremely dangerous at this time due to the increased volume of water released from Amistad Dam. They stated the river is currently a “near flood stage.” The release of the water is “creating dangerous conditions for anyone attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.”

A few days earlier, marine agents operating in the same area rescued 12 more migrants — 6 adults and 6 minors. The minors included children ranging in age from 8 months to 12 years, Breitbart Texas reported.