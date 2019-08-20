200 Migrants Apprehended After Crossing New Mexico Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 200 mostly Central American migrants in a remote area of the New Mexico desert. They crossed illegally near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

Early Sunday morning, Border Patrol agents encountered yet another large group of mostly Central American migrant families and unaccompanied minors. The group of 194 crossed illegally at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base next to the Antelope Wells Port of Entry, according to El Paso Sector officials.

The agents immediately began a medical screening for the migrants and learned that a 7-year-old child traveling with a parent had a high fever and flu-like symptoms. Agents arranged helicopter transportation for the child. The aircrew took the child to a hospital where doctors treated the child and subsequently released the migrant child.

During screening, agents also found several migrants diagnosed with lice and scabies, officials reported.

“Large groups like these exacerbate the current immigration process further impacting our workforce, facilities, and resources,” El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said in a written statement. “I commend the incredible work of our Border Patrol Agents who continue to push forward through this border crisis.”

Agents arranged transportation for the nearly 200 migrants via bus to the Border Patrol station where they will be more thoroughly screened and evaluated. Officials previously reported this is a long and drawn out process due to the remote nature of this border crossing area.

Officials report this is the second large group of migrants crossing in the El Paso Sector for the month of August. Despite the recent downturn in the number of migrants crossing, El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 172,000 migrants so far this fiscal year. This is up from just over 31,000 for all of Fiscal Year 2018.