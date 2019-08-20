WATCH: Migrants Fail to Scale New Border Wall Section

Border Patrol security video captures a failed attempt by a pair of migrants to cross a new border wall section near San Diego, California. The migrants attempted to scale the new bollard wall section but could not reach the top. Agents responded and apprehended the duo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials erected new border barriers in the San Diego Sector. The barrier includes a large bollard wall with steel plates along the top. The barrier also includes two rows of fencing with a security road and electronic monitoring. The Mexican side of the barrier is not completed, as seen in the border security video.

Unable to scale the new primary border barrier and flee back to Mexico, two men who entered the U.S. illegally near San Diego were arrested by #BorderPatrol. Barriers give agents the time they need to respond and contain illicit activity at the immediate border. @CBP pic.twitter.com/zQH1GAPPZx — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) August 19, 2019

Two men passed through the incomplete section of the outer barrier and moved across the security road to the completed bollard wall. They attempted to scale the wall but failed. As responding agents began to arrive, the migrants fled back to some of the construction pallets and attempted to hide.

Two other people can be seen on the U.S. side of the wall in the same area as the attempted crossing. One is on a ladder that reaches the top of the wall. It appears they fled back into the community after agents approached.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents easily took the two migrants into custody.

“Barriers give agents the time they need to respond and contain illicit activity at the immediate border,” San Diego Sector CBP officials tweeted.