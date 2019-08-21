EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Los Zetas Cartel Blames Mexican Border State Violence on Fake Rivals

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video exposing a Mexican cartel’s public campaign to blame rivals for current violence in the Monterrey metro area and other parts of Nuevo Leon. Los Zetas’ Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction is responsible for most of the 536 murders in the northern border state for 2019.

A video exclusively obtained from U.S. law enforcement sources shows the moment when two CDN gunmen identified as “Pantera” and “Santos” hang a banner from a pedestrian bridge near one of Monterrey’s busiest avenues.

“Here boss, we are going to hang the banner, my partners Santo and Pantera, here we go boss,” a gunman can be heard, directing his comments to a cartel lieutenant.

Until recently, the convicted narco-terrorist Hector Raul “El Tory” Luna Luna was the main leader of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. Luna is the same boss behind the 2008 grenade attack on the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey. Since his recent prison release, he assumed command of the cartel and ordered numerous gruesome executions and dismemberments intended for public display.

Breitbart Texas recently unmasked one of El Tory’s leading enforcers, Jorge Antonio “El Yorch” Gloria Palacios, who personally oversaw the hanging of banners and coordination of murders throughout Monterrey. Days after the initial reporting, authorities in Nuevo Leon arrested El Yorch on drug charges in Escobedo.

During El Tory’s reign of terror, his henchmen employed a tactic of hanging banners threatening rivals and top-ranking law enforcement officials in Nuevo Leon. El Tory also threatened to blow up law enforcement buildings and targeted several police officers for execution.

In June, El Tory’s gunmen hung a series of banners around Monterrey, claiming that Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) was making local inroads and were ultimately responsible for the turf violence. The banners were manufactured in Nuevo Laredo as part of a CDN media blitz. Military officials who spoke with Breitbart Texas confirmed the CJNG is not currently in Nuevo Leon and the CDN is largely responsible for the violent crime. After drawing too much attention to operations recently, El Tory started to lose influence.

