MS-13 Member Arrested After Crossing Border with Migrant Group

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico last week with a group of migrants.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling the border came upon a group of 12 migrants who illegally crossed into Texas, according to official information received this week.

The agents transported the group to the Border Patrol station where they carried out a biometric background investigation. This type of investigation is performed on all migrants taken into Border Patrol custody.

The background check uncovered information linking one of the migrants to the MS-13.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials did not disclose information about the nationality of the gang member, or if he had previously been deported from the U.S. The report also did not disclose the nationality of any of the other 11 migrants.

All were processed according to Border Patrol guidelines.

The following day, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol station in Brooks County, Texas, encountered a group of 10 migrants attempting to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281, officials reported.

During a records check, the agents discovered that one of the men pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13-15 years of age and another for accosting children for immoral purposes. A court in Michigan sentenced the man in 2016 to a combined sentence of one year in state prison.

The migrant could now face a new federal charge for allegedly re-entering the U.S. after removal as a sex offender.