Previously Deported Child Sex Offender Arrested with Migrant Group in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender who illegally re-entered the U.S. with a group of migrants that included a juvenile.

Agents patrolling eastern Arizona received a call for assistance from the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office near Clifton on the morning of August 19. When the agents arrived, they observed a group of two men, one woman, and a juvenile, according to Tucson Sector officials.

The agents conducted an initial immigration interview and determined that all five were Mexican nationals. The migrants had no documentation to be in the U.S. legally. Agents conducted a biometric background investigation on the five Mexican nationals and discovered one of the men has an “extensive criminal history in the United States,” officials reported.

Officials identified one of the men a 32-year-old Zacarias Bautista-Emiliano. The background check revealed that a California court convicted Bautista in 2013 for sexual crimes against a child. Officials reported that Bautista has been deported so many times that he received a lifetime ban from entering the Unites States.

The Mexican man now faces federal felony charges of illegal re-entry after removal as an aggravated felon. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. Agents are holding him in custody pending the outcome of the prosecution.

The other four Mexican migrants will be processed for removal for immigration violations. The Border Patrol statement did not disclose the age or gender of the juvenile migrant or if one of the adults was a parent to the juvenile.

Breitbart News reports extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.

