Border Wall Replacement from Diverted Defense Funds Underway in New Mexico

Construction crews in New Mexico began work on a 46-mile stretch of replacement border walls. The project is reportedly funded with Department of Defense resources diverted by the Trump Administration under a national emergency declaration.

The construction company set forth on a contract to replace a 46-mile section of border fencing with a taller bollard wall. The project is running from Columbus, New Mexico, to Santa Teresa along the border that separates the state from Chihuahua, Mexico, KVIA, ABC7 reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned a lower court’s ruling that blocked the use of diverted funds, Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak reported in July. The ruling freed approximately $2.5 billion for construction.

A video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows footage from several projects underway in New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Texas.

Numerous wall construction projects are underway across the Southwest border, including projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. pic.twitter.com/43OrCdw8J2 — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

Another CBP video shows the San Luis, Arizona, area in 2005 before the deployment of barriers and contrasting contemporary footage.

Illegal border crossings in San Luis, AZ, in 2005 versus the same location today: In 2005, 10’ landing mat failed to impede and deny illegal entries. Today, CBP has a triple layered enforcement zone which includes an 18’ bollard wall. pic.twitter.com/DSO5p0h75M — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

And finally, CBP officials released a video showing the construction of a stretch of new border bollard walls being built near San Luis, Arizona.

Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis, AZ. In partnership with @USACEHQ, CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMVqVteMUN — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

Conservation groups say the wall will be detrimental to the migration of animals like bighorn sheep and wolves, KVIA reported.

“It’s astonishing and sad to see Trump’s border wall being built through the most spectacular desert ecosystem on the planet,” Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, told KVIA.

The new walls are expected to be more effective at stopping or reducing illegal border crossings. A recent video released by CBP shows a section of new border barrier in the San Diego Sector delaying the attempted crossing of migrants long enough for Border Patrol agents to respond, Breitbart Texas reported.

Unable to scale the new primary border barrier and flee back to Mexico, two men who entered the U.S. illegally near San Diego were arrested by #BorderPatrol. Barriers give agents the time they need to respond and contain illicit activity at the immediate border. @CBP pic.twitter.com/zQH1GAPPZx — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) August 19, 2019

Despite the presence of smugglers with a ladder on the U.S. side of the barrier, surveillance reported and a rapid response from Border Patrol agents deterred the illegal crossing and led to the arrest of two migrants on immigration violations.