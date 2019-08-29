Universal Aryan Brotherhood Gang Members Sentenced for Meth Trafficking, Gun Charges

Two federal courts in Oklahoma handed down decades-long sentences to a pair of Universal Aryan Brotherhood gang members for drug trafficking and gun-related charges. Two of the gang members will serve a combined 48 years in federal prison.

Two district courts in the Western District of Oklahoma, sentenced Owen Henry Long Jr., aka “Ardmore,” 38, to serve 28 years in federal prison and Christopher Chad Pool, aka “Cityboy,” 40, to serve 20 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other federal firearms violations, according to information obtained from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Both men are identified by federal officials as members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood gang.

A federal grand jury indicted Long in July 2018 and charged him in Benton County, Oklahoma, to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment also included charges of being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The jury found Long guilty on December 12, 2018 on the drug charge but did not reach a verdict on the firearms allegations. On Wednesday, District Court Judge Joe Heaton handed down a sentence 28 years and four months in federal prison. The prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release, officials stated.

Another federal grand jury located in Canadian County, Oklahoma, indicted Pool in August 2018 for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a machine gun, a silencer, and an illegally modified rifle, HSI officials stated. The indictment also charged Pool with being a felong in possession of three firearms and possessing those firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Pool pleaded guilty in March 2019 to the first five crimes of the six charged.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Charles B. Goodwin sentenced Pool to 20 years in federal prison. Following his prison term, he will be required to serve five years of supervised release, the report states. Pool must forfeit his military-style body armor, $5,789 in cash, and more than 30 firearms, officials reported. Judge Goodwin heard testimony during the sentencing hearing about Pool’s threats to kill multiple police officers.

Both convicted criminals had co-defendants in their cases. Pool’s co-defendant, Christina Loral Pool, aka Christina Loral McNees, aka “Citygirl,” 26, pleaded guilty to the same offenses. The judge sentenced her to six years in prison and four years of supervised release.

Long’s co-defendant, Angela Dawn Shepherd, 38, received a sentence of two years in prison on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, officials stated. She will also serve three years on federal supervised release after her prison term is complete.

“These long sentences for Universal Aryan Brotherhood members reflect the violent nature of that gang and will protect the public from the drugs and firearms these sorts of individuals bring into our communities,” U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing of the Western District of Oklahoma said in a written statement. “I appreciate the continuing focus on violent gangs by our partner law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.”

HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradin said, “Gang members and drug traffickers should know that HSI has vast law enforcement resources across the globe to end their ruthless goals of wreaking havoc in our communities.”

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on crimes by Aryan Brotherhood gangs. In March, 2018, Breitbart Texas’ Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby and journalist Ildefonso Ortiz reported that a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges after they were arrested at an immigration checkpoint with two migrants in a towed vehicle.

In December 2018, a federal court in the Southern District of Texas sentenced 16 members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution network.

Homeland Security Investigations is a subset of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.