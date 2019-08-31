3 Officers Reportedly Shot in Midland-Odessa Shooting Incidents

Local media outlets report multiple shooting victims in an active shooter situation in the Midland-Odessa region of West Texas.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.: YourBasin.com reports three Midland police officers may have been shot. The conditions of the officers have not been reported.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: NBC News reports one person dead and many injured in the Midland-Odessa shooting.

BREAKING: At least 1 dead and many injured in Odessa-Midland shooting attack, an Odessa city official tells @NBCNews. https://t.co/USvJus1pYQ It’s still unclear if there is more than 1 shooter — there may be, but unclear. — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 31, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

Media outlets in the Midland-Odessa region report that as many as two shooters in two separate incidents may have shot as many as 20 people. The City of Odessa reports 20 injuries in connection to one of the alleged shootings, CBS7 reports. The local news outlet reports one suspect may be in custody at Cinergy of Midland.

The local CBS affiliate reports that Midland, Texas, officials believe there are two shooters who are firing from multiple vehicles. Police are looking for a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. A second suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland, officials stated.

Midland officials also report that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper may have been shot in the westbound lanes of I-20. The suspect allegedly shot several people after shooting the trooper, the local CBS station reports.



One of the shootings may be connected to the alleged hijacking of a U.S. Mail truck, YourBasin.com reports. The mail truck was last seen in Odessa, Texas , near 38th and Walnut Streets.

Officials at the University of Texas Permian Basin campus placed the campus on lockdown, KWTX/KOSA reports.

DPS officials urge the public to stay clear of I-20 in Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring as police search for a suspect who shot multiple people including an officer, CBS7 reported.