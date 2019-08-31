Three Large Migrant Groups Apprehended Crossing Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended three large groups of migrants after they illegally crossed the border near Sasabe, Arizona. Officials report human smugglers use the large groups of mostly Central American migrants to tie up Border Patrol agents while they smuggle drugs elsewhere along the border region.

Earlier this week, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents working east of Sasabe encountered three separate large groups of mostly Central American migrants, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials. The groups consisted of 98, 66, and 78 migrants respectively. Officials report that human smugglers utilizing the strategy of large migrant family groups shifted from Lukeville to Sasabe of the summer.

“During the months of April and May, multiple groups of several hundred people surrendered to Border Patrol agents near Quitobaquito Springs west of Lukeville. The last such group in the region was on May 28,” Tucson Sector officials stated. “Since the beginning of May, a total of nine groups over 50 persons have surrendered to agents in the more rugged and mountainous terrain east of Sasabe and south of Arivaca.”

The Tucson Sector is seeing more single adult males crossing the border that some of the other sectors that see more migrant families and unaccompanied. Officials report nearly 70 percent of illegal border crossings are single adults whereas families and unaccompanied minors account for about 31 percent.

During Fiscal Year 2019, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 37,267 single adult migrants, according to the July Southwest Border Migration Report. Family units account for only 12,870 and unaccompanied minors account for 4,373, In total, agents apprehended 54,510 migrants during the current fiscal year which will end on September 30.