Migrant Mother, 2 Small Children Rescued from Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran migrant mother and her two small boys from the swift currents of the Rio Grande.

Marine agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station encountered a woman and two small children on August 28 who became stranded in the waist-deep currents of the Rio Grande, according to Del Rio Sector officials. Agents observed the family could no longer make their way across the river and moved their boat into position to rescue the trio.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents rescue 3 from Rio Grande River. Honduran mother and children, ages 3 and 5 attempted crossing in perilous conditions. Read more: https://t.co/iXfAqtEgDZ #USBP pic.twitter.com/n0dWvq02GG — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) August 30, 2019

The Honduran woman attempted to cross the river that has claimed more 20 lives so far this year. She attempted to cross with two young boys, ages 3 and 5, not far from the Eagle Pass Port of Entry. She attempted to carry the 3-year-old and assist the 5-year-old.

Agents moved their boat into position and pulled the children and the mother to safety, officials reported.

“I am extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts put forth by Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “However, it is disheartening that families continue to put their lives and the lives of their children at risk of drowning and heat-related injuries by crossing the dangerous Rio Grande River and through the surrounding desert.”

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued more than 470 migrants this fiscal year. Many of those are water rescues while others are from heat and dehydration on arid Texas ranch lands. During the same period of Fiscal Year 2018, Del Rio Sector agents carried out only 103 rescues.

