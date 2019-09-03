Police Seeking Escaped Fugitives Tied to Aryan Brotherhood, Mexican Cartels

Texas police are requesting help from the public in finding two fugitives who escaped an inmate transport from Utah to Arizona. The fugitives are reportedly members of the Aryan Brotherhood and have ties to Mexican cartels.

Police in Lubbock, Texas, are searching for a pair of escaped murder suspects believed to be traveling to Texas or Mexico. The man and woman escaped custody in while being transported to face murder charges, according to KCBD.

Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, are believed to be traveling in a red GMC Sierra with Arizona plates (127XTY). Officials report the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side, the rear bumper, and has a black diamond sticker on the rear window.

Law enforcement officials describe Blane Barksdale as a white male, 6’5″ and weighing 260 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a white t-shirt, the bulletin reports. He reportedly has numerous tattoos on his arm and hands, including a swastika and Aryan Brotherhood markings. Blane has reported ties to the Aryan Brothers and Hells Angels OMG. He is also connected to Mexican cartels, officials report.

Susan Barksdale is described as a white female, 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds. She reportedly has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a white t-shirt. The woman has extensive training and experience with firearms, the bulletin states.

The couple is believed to be headed to the Mexican border or to Texas due to connections to both places. Their direction of travel is not known.

Police said the Barksdales should be considered armed and/or dangerous and should not be approached.