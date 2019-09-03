Seven Ohio Boys Put Semen, Urine in Food Cooked for Teachers, Say Cops

Seven middle-school boys from an Ohio middle school are charged with food tampering. The 14 and 15-year-old boys allegedly put semen and urine in crepes cooked in school and served to teachers.

The Deleware County Sheriff’s Office charged six 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy with food tampering after a video circulated allegedly showing the boys placing bodily fluids in crepes prepared in a Hyatts Middle School home economics class, according to TheSmokingGun.com. Hyatts Middle School is located in Powell, Ohio, about 15 miles north of Columbus.

The students allegedly served the crepes contaminated with semen and urine to teachers. Shortly after, school employees learned about a video being shared by students that appears to show the boys adding bodily fluids to the crepes. Police seized three cell phones and a “clear plastic baggie with [an] off-white liquid substance,” according to the police incident report.

Police began investigating the incident in May, the article reports. Investigators reportedly identified two of the victims as a 24-year-old female teacher and a 49-year-old male teacher.

The boys reportedly live with their parents in “spacious private homes,” TheSmokingGun.com alleges. At least some of the boys are reported to be involved in local lacrosse and soccer teams.

Officials waited until the second week of the new school year to bring criminal charges against the boys. Officials have not yet disclosed if the boys will be allowed to remain in the public school district or what other disciplinary actions they might face.

Citing safety concerns, school administrators previously announced that “anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions.”

The identities of the seven boys are being withheld because of their juvenile status.