Nearly Four Tons of Meth Seized in Northern Mexico

Security forces seized 7,848 pounds of methamphetamine in three separate actions in northern Mexico within the last week. The busts occurred in the states of Sinaloa and Sonora.

Mexican Army elements of the 22nd Motorized Calvary Regiment (SEDENA) raided a warehouse in San Luis Río Colorado, which sits on the border with San Luis, Arizona. The raid led to the discovery of 1,254 pounds of methamphetamine for an estimated street value of $7 million, according to local reports.

In a second operation in the same city, Sonora State Investigative Police arrested three individuals in a vehicle with approximately 116 pounds of meth concealed within the gas tank.

In Sinaloa, a joint effort carried out by the Mexican Army, Navy, state police, and federal investigative personnel resulted in the raid of a private property and the seizure of 6,477 pounds of meth.

Breitbart Texas recently reported on the discovery of four different clandestine meth labs in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which is home base for the Sinaloa Cartel.

In June, security elements discovered a clandestine lab in rural Alcoyonqui, resulting in the seizure of 220 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 1,717 gallons of chemical precursors.

Breitbart Texas reported on multiple labs recently seized in the area. Those included a case earlier in July when security personnel discovered a plant connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. Officials estimated the haul to be worth $170 million.

