24 Migrants from 7 Nations Arrested at New Hampshire Checkpoint

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 24 migrants and a wanted felon at and around a New Hampshire immigration checkpoint. The arrested migrants came to the U.S. from seven different countries. Seven of the migrants had been previously deported.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 25 people at and around an immigration checkpoint set up near Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The agents set up the checkpoint on Interstate 89 from September 3-6.

During the operation, the agents apprehended 24 migrants from seven different countries. Those countries include Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Russia, officials reported. Seven of the illegal aliens had been previously deported and were arrested for illegal re-entry after removal — a felony charge under 8 USC 1326.

Agents also encountered a U.S. citizen with an outstanding warrant. Officials did not disclose the nature of the arrest warrant or where it came from.

Four of the illegal aliens were apprehended at the checkpoint, officials said, while they picked up the other 20 in areas around the checkpoint. The agents also issued eight Central Violations Bureau tickets for Aliens Not in Possession of Immigration Documents.

“Checkpoint operations are a critical enforcement tool for the enforcement of our immigration laws and are a part of our defense in depth strategy,” Swanton Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks said in a written statement. “In addition to technology, manpower, and intelligence, checkpoints help to deny access to major routes of egress away from the border and into our communities in the interior of the U.S.”

Officials reported several marijuana seizures in addition to the 24 migrants and the wanted fugitive.

Border Patrol agents turned the 24 migrants over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to begin removal proceedings. The seven previously deported migrants could be prosecuted under federal felony charges and could, depending on circumstances, face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. The agents turned the U.S. citizen over to the Swanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for border security in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York, officials explained.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.