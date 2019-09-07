Free Press Group Documents 249 Aggressions Against Mexican Media in 2019

A leading international press freedom organizations documented 249 aggressions on Mexican media in 2019. The report points to the year being the most dangerous for news workers in recent history. Most of the aggressions come from government officials. The attacks on media range from kidnappings and shootings to threats from public officials or crime bosses.

In their most recent report, the international press freedom organization, Article 19 presented an ominous forecast for media workers in Mexico. The report states one aggression takes place in Mexico place every 17 hours. Organization officials report documentation of at least ten murdered journalists so far in 2019 — a figure that is already higher than all of the murdered media workers in Mexico that Article 19 reported in 2018.

Out of the 249 aggressions on the media in Mexico, Article 19 claimed 05 of those cases are linked to government officials. Only 27 are tied to organized crime. The other aggressions are listed as 47 coming from private individuals, six from political parties, and 64 that are undetermined.

In the report, Article 19 breaks down the documented aggressions as 64 acts of intimidation and 67 cases of threats — including 45 explicit death threats. The group also documented 25 physical attacks, including four attempted assassinations. As part of the aggressions, the press freedom organization documented 23 cases of blocking, altering or removing of information. An finally, the group recorded 16 cases of illegitimate use of public offices to suppress the media.

As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been 11 cases of murdered journalists in Mexico in 2019 and 13 since Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office on December 2018.

