Two Mexican Migrants Apprehended After Illegally Crossing Canadian Border, Yemeni on Visa Overstay

Spokane Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler and two Mexican migrants after they illegally entered the U.S. from Canada. In a separate incident, agents found a Yemeni migrant at a bus station in Spokane.

Border Patrol agents patrolling the Canadian border near Oroville, Washington, came upon a pair of men walking in a remote area over the Labor Day weekend. The agents approached the men and conducted an immigration interview, according to information obtained by Spokane Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the interview, the agents determined the men to be Mexican nationals with no documentation allowing them to be in the U.S. At about the same time, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer received information about a vehicle that was about to cross the port of entry into the U.S. A CBP officer determined the vehicle to be registered to one of the Mexican men arrested by the Border Patrol agents. The driver was headed to pick up the two men in Washington after they illegally crossed the border from Canada, officials reported.

The CBP officer arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, on charges related to human smuggling. The two Mexican men are being held pending deportation proceedings.

In Spokane, Border Patrol agents approached a man at the Intermodel Bus Station. During questioning, the agents learned the man entered the U.S. legally with a B1/B2 visa in February 2018. The visa expired in August 2018, officials stated.

Officials said the man did not renew the visa or leave the country as required under U.S. immigration law. The agents place the man under arrest for being illegally present in the U.S. after his visa expired. The agents transported the Yemeni national to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma where he will await removal proceedings.