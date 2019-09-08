‘Think of Your Mommies,’ Mexican President Says Asking Drug Cartels to Behave

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) asked drug cartels in Northern Mexico to change their ways and “think of their mommies.” The comment comes after the narco-terrorist Los Zetas cartel threatened to burn down gas stations in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo if they fueled up authorities.

“We have a challenge from this group of delinquents who threatened fuel distributors to not sell gas to the Army,” Mexico’s Vanguardia quoted AMLO during a public speech in the rural town of Tula, Tamaulipas. “They are wrong, that’s now how things go, I call on them to reconsider, to think about themselves, their families, their mothers, their mommies. To know how much mothers suffer for their sublime love of their children, they ought to think about that.”

The comments come soon after the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas forced gas stations to stop fueling police and military vehicles in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Breitbart Texas reported. The action comes after Tamaulipas state police forces cracked down on the CDN-Los Zetas — killing 20 of their gunmen in 9 days and arresting several others.

The violence in Nuevo Laredo and the refusal by federal authorities to fight Los Zetas led to the Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca to call out to AMLO for help and reveal that state police were the only ones fighting cartels, Breitbart Texas reported.

During his speech, AMLO asked “delinquents” to start behaving and to stop hurting others.

“Before there was the excuse of lack of jobs,” the Mexican president stated. “We are making sure there are jobs and they rejoin the workforce and can act legally and not hurt their families and their moms who are the ones that worry the most for their children.”

