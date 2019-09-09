Half-Ton of Colombian Coke Busted Since July, Says Mexican Navy

Mexico’s Navy announced the seizure of more than 100 pounds of cocaine hidden in a commercial vessel from Colombia that arrived at a port in Tamaulipas. The seizure is the third of its kind in 40 days, totaling nearly 900 pounds.

The most recent bust took place this weekend in the port of Altamira, the largest in Tamaulipas. Mexican sailors and customs agents boarded the UBC Tokyo, Mexico’s First Naval Base revealed.

During the inspection, drug-sniffing dogs alerted to two suitcases filled with cocaine. The bags contained a total of 108 pounds of narcotics. The ship is registered and sails under the flag of Cyprus, most recently bound from Colombia. Authorities arrested the crew and seized the vessel. Naval officials revealed that since late July, they made three separate cocaine seizures on commercial ships steaming from Colombia.

On August 31, authorities seized 265 pounds from the UBC Boston Harmony under a Panamanian flag. On July 28, 496 pounds from Cypriot vessel UBC Savannah were discovered.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.