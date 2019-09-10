Murdered Border State Cartel Attorney Was Married to Mexican TV Star

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – Investigators in the border state of Nuevo Leon are looking into the assassination of a local attorney who worked for the Gulf Cartel. The victim had various pending criminal cases against him and was also married to a Mexican TV personality who made headlines over the summer when hackers leaked her sexually explicit photographs and videos.

Attorney Armando “Tito” Gomez was leaving his home in the suburb of Escobedo when two gunmen approached him and began firing into his Mercedes Benz, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. The victim tried to run away but was struck five times by the rounds fired from a .40 caliber pistol. The gunmen fired more than 15 times.

While a motive remains undisclosed, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that Gomez had a criminal history with some pending investigations and was a defense attorney for the Gulf Cartel in Nuevo Leon with clients in the Monterrey metro. In 2017, Mexican authorities captured a Beltran Leyva Cartel operator by the name Luis Lauro “La Mora” Ramirez in connection with several crimes. Gomez was able to convince a judge to rule the arrest illegal. La Mora is wanted in Texas on drug trafficking charges and his alleged role in orchestrating the assassination of Jesus Guerrero Chapa, a Gulf Cartel attorney-turned-informant. Authorities eventually captured La Mora in late 2018 as he was leaving a bar in Monterrey. The drug lord is currently fighting extradition to Texas.

Tito Gomez was married for more than 10 years to Fabiola Martinez, a Mexican TV personality who appeared on various entertainment and music programs. The actress made headlines over the summer when hackers leaked a series of sexually explicit photographs and videos, La Verdad reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Tony Aranda” from Nuevo Leon.